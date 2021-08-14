Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 630,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

POWRU opened at $9.94 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

