Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 671,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.20% of CF Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $10,890,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,941,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,880,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

CFV opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

