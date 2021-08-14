Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 610,345 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 610,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,890,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,714,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,347,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000.

OTCMKTS NRACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

