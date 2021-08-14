Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 380,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,057,000 after buying an additional 60,488 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,804,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 98,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $100.05.

