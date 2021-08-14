Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000.

European Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

