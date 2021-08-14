Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 590,143 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 590,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCRU. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth $177,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.