Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,311 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Cactus worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

WHD opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.