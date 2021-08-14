Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.67. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.