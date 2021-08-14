Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,918 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of UMB Financial worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.85.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

