Citadel Advisors LLC Has $6.67 Million Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,201,409 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

