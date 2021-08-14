Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 428.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.69% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 27,010 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000.

EWN stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

