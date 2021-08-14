Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

