Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.96 Million in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.80% of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VII. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

VII stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

7GC & Co Holdings Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VII).

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.