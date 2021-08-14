Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.97 Million in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 710,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of Cango as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cango during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cango alerts:

CANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

CANG opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cango Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cango Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.