Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 606,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,315,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $996,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $765,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,394,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of GSAQU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

