Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.62 Million in Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACXU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 662,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

PACXU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

