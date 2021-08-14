Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:THMA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 715,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.72% of Thimble Point Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THMA. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THMA opened at $9.86 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

