Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $7.19 Million in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 721,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.48% of FS Development Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSII. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

