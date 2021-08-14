Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.20 Million Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

