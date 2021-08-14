Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.28 Million Investment in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 646,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.63% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $71,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHAC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

