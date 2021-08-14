Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 654,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $11,788,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $618,000.

Shares of ENFAU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

