Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 659,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITQRU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $149,000.

ITQRU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

