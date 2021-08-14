Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.86% of Sports Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $96,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $302,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,443,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKIC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

