Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 694,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 9.29% of Monument Circle Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,438,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MON stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

