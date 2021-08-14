Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,824,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.43% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABGI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.69 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

