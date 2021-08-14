Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,941,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,071,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after buying an additional 91,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,105,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $31.59.

