Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 756,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.97% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,802,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,831,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,903,000.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

