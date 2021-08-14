Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 458,221 Shares of Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (NASDAQ:KSMT) by 181.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,221 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Kismet Acquisition One worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth $2,737,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition One by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 336,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSMT opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

