Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 872,713 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 239.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.92% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals worth $7,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $151.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.23. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $25.23.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STSA. Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

