Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 697,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,176,000.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

EPHYU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.