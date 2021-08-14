Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 699,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,718,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 10.26% of Bright Lights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLTS opened at $9.70 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

