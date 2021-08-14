Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 705,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.27% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,156,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,898,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLRM opened at $9.72 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

