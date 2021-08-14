Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares? 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.