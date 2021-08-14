Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 637,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the first quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKIU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

