Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 343,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Atotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ATC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. Atotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

