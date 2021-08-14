Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 680,144 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 680,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.68% of Silver Crest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.77 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.68.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

