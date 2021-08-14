Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 694,813 New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:NVSAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 694,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $63,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

OTCMKTS NVSAU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

