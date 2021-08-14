Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 703,722 Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 703,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $19,900,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $13,741,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $9,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $8,955,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $7,463,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of PLMIU stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.