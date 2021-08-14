Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.61% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 45,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

