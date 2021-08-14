Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 162.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Brady worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brady by 1,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Brady by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $55,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

