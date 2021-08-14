Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 69,402 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,402 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE:LXP opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

