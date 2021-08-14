Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 94,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.