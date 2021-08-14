Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $6.30 Million Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 633,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,674,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FOREU opened at $10.26 on Friday. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.