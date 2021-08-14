Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTPAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

