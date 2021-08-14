Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 734,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.65% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,162,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,483,000.

NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.68 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

