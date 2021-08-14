Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 710,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.47% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAC opened at $9.65 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

