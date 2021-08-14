Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 622,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000.

OTCMKTS VTIQU opened at $9.95 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

