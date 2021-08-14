Citadel One Day Trading Volume Hits $52.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $149,191.51 and approximately $52.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.