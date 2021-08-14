Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 266.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.56% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.89. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,123,839 shares of company stock valued at $30,931,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

