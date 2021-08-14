ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.13. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

