Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.31 billion and the highest is $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

